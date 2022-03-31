Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 267 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $159.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.94 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

