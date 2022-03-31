Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 274.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.22. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

