Loki Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,201.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.16 or 0.07218377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.93 or 0.00275269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.37 or 0.00812199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00105017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012538 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $218.88 or 0.00463713 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.10 or 0.00413342 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

