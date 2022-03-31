Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 24,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 276,294 shares.The stock last traded at $5.80 and had previously closed at $5.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $685.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $24.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.89 by $6.96. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 13.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.