LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 320

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 310 ($4.06) to GBX 320 ($4.19) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

LNSPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LondonMetric Property from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital upgraded LondonMetric Property to a buy rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.00.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSPF remained flat at $$3.52 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.