LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $185.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.72 and its 200-day moving average is $167.72. LPL Financial has a one year low of $127.03 and a one year high of $196.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $3,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $2,824,123.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LPL Financial by 136.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,027,000 after buying an additional 162,405 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $5,431,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 5,876.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

