Luc Seraphin Sells 12,500 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $403,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $388,625.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $333,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $351,375.00.

Shares of RMBS opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $33.75.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

