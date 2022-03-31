Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $507.00 at Cowen

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $491.00 to $507.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $435.28.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.81. 49,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,184. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $278.00 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.70 and a 200 day moving average of $381.15.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.