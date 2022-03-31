Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 60,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,242,531 shares.The stock last traded at $344.80 and had previously closed at $331.78.

The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after buying an additional 196,043 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,960,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,082,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.70 and a 200 day moving average of $381.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

