Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of LULU opened at $376.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.15. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.08.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.