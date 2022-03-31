LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.95

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 78941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 365,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 55,925 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 587.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 602,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 514,559 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 472.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 263,017 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 266.7% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 220.0% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 261,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 179,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

