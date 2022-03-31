Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.43.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $99.42 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $142.62. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by $0.14. Equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,280,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,738 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

