Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.50. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 13,074 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $83.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGYR. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Magyar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magyar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,540,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $2,369,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.