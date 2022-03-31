Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 936.5% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

VCSH opened at $78.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average is $80.83. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $77.69 and a 52-week high of $82.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

