Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 936.5% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.
VCSH opened at $78.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average is $80.83. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $77.69 and a 52-week high of $82.92.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCSH)
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.