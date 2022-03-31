Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $9,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.06.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $251.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.63 and its 200-day moving average is $239.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.21 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

