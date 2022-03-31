Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

Shares of CDNS opened at $163.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.