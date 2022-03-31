Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,041 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.22% of StoneCo worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in StoneCo by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in StoneCo by 7,213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in StoneCo by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STNE shares. HSBC downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of STNE opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. StoneCo’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

