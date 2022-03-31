Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,532,000 after acquiring an additional 115,657 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after acquiring an additional 46,315 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 872,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,683,000 after acquiring an additional 70,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after acquiring an additional 168,494 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.30.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $144.88 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.85 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.84. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,100. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

