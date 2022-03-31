Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,083,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97,327 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPM International alerts:

In related news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM opened at $82.49 on Thursday. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $101.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

RPM International Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.