Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,459 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $12,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after buying an additional 687,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,931,000 after buying an additional 1,078,151 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $73.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

