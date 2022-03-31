Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 15,744 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,744 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 24.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,999,000 after purchasing an additional 675,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $128,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 85,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.