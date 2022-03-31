Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 6,584 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $86.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMC. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

