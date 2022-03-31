Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after acquiring an additional 863,247 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,871,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,582,000 after acquiring an additional 375,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 264.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,612,000 after acquiring an additional 301,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.70.

LSI stock opened at $142.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.52. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.23 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.76.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 126.58%.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.