Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.76. 667,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,315,900. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $26.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $551,577.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,114,847 shares of company stock worth $28,031,629. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,975,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,754,000 after purchasing an additional 998,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,854,000 after acquiring an additional 878,317 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,705,000 after acquiring an additional 531,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,837,000 after acquiring an additional 335,343 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,073,000 after buying an additional 351,432 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

