Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $35.00 at Mizuho

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.53.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,114,847 shares of company stock worth $28,031,629. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after acquiring an additional 212,086 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 61,918 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after buying an additional 26,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.