MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Down 30.9% in March

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRMD. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of MariMed in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MariMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MariMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of MRMD traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,091. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. MariMed has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

