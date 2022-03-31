MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

HZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $42.26 on Thursday. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in MarineMax by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

