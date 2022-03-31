Mark Zagorski Purchases 17,846 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) CEO Mark Zagorski bought 17,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $457,571.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DV traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.43. 20,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,701. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 142.00.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DV. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 970.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.