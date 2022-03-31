Markel (NYSE:MKL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,443.33.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,492.89 on Thursday. Markel has a twelve month low of $1,138.00 and a twelve month high of $1,513.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,301.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,269.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Markel will post 76.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.