Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $176.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.32. The company has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

