Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

MAR stock opened at $176.45 on Thursday. Marriott International has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $184.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.19 and a 200-day moving average of $160.32.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,833,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,267,000 after buying an additional 135,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Marriott International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,124,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,760,000 after purchasing an additional 113,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

