Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 4,662 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 879.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,776 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,543,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 8,895.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,297,000 after purchasing an additional 916,430 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,753,000 after purchasing an additional 792,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gentex by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,520,000 after purchasing an additional 513,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,789,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,820 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $57,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

