Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $275,000.

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

