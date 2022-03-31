Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 45,550 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.71.

