Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $980,000 Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Waters by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Waters in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

Shares of WAT opened at $321.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.47 and its 200 day moving average is $343.12. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $278.29 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

