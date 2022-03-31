Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $445,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 218,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $21.79.

