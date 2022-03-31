Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,135 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,719,000 after purchasing an additional 232,477 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,170,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,445,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 893,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 740,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,761,000 after acquiring an additional 25,639 shares during the period.

VSS stock opened at $125.38 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $114.87 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.76 and a 200-day moving average of $131.07.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

