Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,645 Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHJ opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.