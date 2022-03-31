Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $311.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.74 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

