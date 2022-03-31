Mask Network (MASK) Trading 23.2% Higher Over Last Week

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $169.86 million and $145.53 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for about $5.83 or 0.00012732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00037167 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00107096 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

