MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

MasTec stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $87.10. 1,103,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.49. MasTec has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $122.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,460,000 after buying an additional 3,030,445 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $231,287,000. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 582,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,038,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 89.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after acquiring an additional 313,074 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

