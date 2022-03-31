MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.
MasTec stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $87.10. 1,103,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.49. MasTec has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $122.33.
MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
