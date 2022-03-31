MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.
NYSE MTZ opened at $86.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.21. MasTec has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $122.33.
About MasTec (Get Rating)
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
