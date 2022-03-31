MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

NYSE MTZ opened at $86.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.21. MasTec has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $122.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,038,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,876,000 after purchasing an additional 265,159 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

