MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,525. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.03.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

