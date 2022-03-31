McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.170-$3.220 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.17-3.22 EPS.

NYSE MKC opened at $97.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

In related news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after buying an additional 61,713 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.