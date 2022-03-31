Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.02

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.02 and traded as high as $9.60. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 200,612 shares trading hands.

MFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medallion Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $221.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.23 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 28.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

