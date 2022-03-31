Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.5 days.

OTCMKTS MCVEF remained flat at $$31.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. Medicover AB has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $37.25.

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Germany, Germany, Romania, Ukraine, Poland, Belarus, Moldova, Serbia, Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria, Sweden, India, Hungary, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Healthcare Services and Diagnostic Services. The company's diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

