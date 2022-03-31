MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). MediWound posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). MediWound had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Aegis lowered their price target on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 35,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 165,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 69,290 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $1.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.43. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

