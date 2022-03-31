Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Medtronic posted earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.11. The company had a trading volume of 147,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,030. The company has a market capitalization of $150.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

