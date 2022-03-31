Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Short Interest Up 28.0% in March

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Membership Collective Group from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Membership Collective Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCG traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.93. 3,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. Membership Collective Group has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80.

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Membership Collective Group news, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $86,193.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $170,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCG. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $57,178,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,614,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $622,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,950,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Membership Collective Group (Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.