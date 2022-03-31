Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VIVO. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $29.74.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller purchased 4,028 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

